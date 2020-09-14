Likelike Highway Kaneohe bound to close overnight for repaving project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises the public of the full nighttime closure of the northbound/Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and the intersection with Kahekili Highway. The nighttime closures will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, through Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

During the closure, drivers coming out of Nalanieha Street will not be allowed to make right turns onto northbound Likelike Highway. First responders have been notified and TheBus will be escorted through the closure area.

The nightly northbound closures are anticipated to continue Sunday through Thursday for several weeks before the contractor moves to repave the townbound lanes.

The repaving of Likelike Highway between the windward side of Wilson Tunnel at mile marker 6.29 and the highway’s intersection with Kahekili Highway at mile marker 8.29 continues the preservation of Likelike Highway, which was repaved between School Street and Emmeline Place in 2018.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes such as Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway and check the HDOT website or social media for the latest schedule. All work is weather permitting.

