Lihue Salvation Army ARC donation event is set for Jan. 14

LIHUE, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i (COK) announced on Monday, the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center’s (ARC) monthly donation event will resume on Jan. 14.

The event will be held at the Kaua’i Resource Center (KRC) at 3460 Ahukini Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to COK, this is All residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to bring in unwanted or unneeded items for reuse including clothing, small furniture, children’s toys, books and shoes.

COK said clothing and textiles do not need to be in good condition — torn or stained clothing is okay. However, e-Waste, chemicals, appliances or broken items are not accepted.

The public is also encouraged to check with their local thrift stores if they are capable of taking donations before bringing items to the KRC.

ARC is offering pick-up services to thrift stores and businesses. For more information call 808-241-4336. Individuals seeking home pick-up services are encouraged to call Habitat for Humanity Restore at 808-335-6105 or RP’s Random Closet at 808-346-0020.