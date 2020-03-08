Lihue motorcycle driver in critical condition after losing control

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police responded Saturday morning to a motorcycle crash on Laukona Steet in Hanamaulu.

A 28-year-old Lihue man was heading eastbound on his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle around 4:50 a.m when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

The man was transported from the scene by ambulance to Wilcox Hospital and later medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he remains in critical condition.

Laukona Street in the area of the crash was closed for around three hours Saturday morning as KPD’s Traffic Safety Unit conducted an investigation.

According to a preliminary report, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology report is pending.