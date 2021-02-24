Lihue man receives 20-year prison sentence for armed robbery

Lihue, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 45-year-old Lihue man was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to serve 20 years in prison on a first-degree robbery charge.

Officials say Tunu Afele brandished a loaded firearm and demanded money from another man and threatened his girlfriend on May 31, 2020.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to police, Afele refused to submit to arrest when police arrived at the scene and made numerous threats against officers.

Police arrested Afele peacefully “after a period of some time,” according to officials, and eventually recovered a stolen firearm from his vehicle. A prosecuting attorney said, he is grateful that police were able to resolve the situation without any injuries.

“I am grateful to the hardworking Officers and Detectives of the Kauai Police Department for their efforts in investigating and resolving this incredibly dangerous situation without any injuries. Their resourcefulness and dedication helps to keep our community safe.” Justin Winn, Prosecuting Attorney

Afele also received a 10-year sentence for first-degree theft and five-year sentences for two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. The prison time will be served concurrently, officials said, and Afele has a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.