HONOLULU (KHON2) — An apartment in Lihue caught fire which left three people displaced, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters from Lihue, Kapaa, koloa and the on-duty battalion chief responded to the incident at Banyan Harbor.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the second story and the residents were not home at the time.

According to KFD, the fire was extinguished a few minutes later, but there was more damage to the unit below the first apartment that caught fire.

The person in the apartment below was also displaced due to the fire.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m. but personnel from the KFD Prevention Bureau continued their investigation on the site of the scene.

KFD estimated about $153,000 in damages and Banyan Harbor management is helping those affected with temporary housing.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Firefighters said that cause of the fire was accidental.