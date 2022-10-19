LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation – Airports Division announced their plans to continue repairing parking spaces on Monday, Oct. 24. This project includes laying new asphalt, milling, and striping and will run for three weeks through Saturday, Nov. 12.

HDOT-A said, “the public is strongly encouraged to consider having a family, friend, or Taxi/Uber/Lyft drop you off/pick-up when possible” in order to to allow for daily routines and schedules.

The project is being completed in micro-phases in order to allow continued parking for employees. For much of the project, “entrances and exits into and out of the parking lot may change to accommodate work zones.”

Zones will be closed for 24 hours during construction with 36-hour prior notices installed to allow the public enough time to coordinate. Contractors for the project “will post barricades, signage, and yellow caution tape around the perimeter of each phase. Any vehicles who attempt to park illegally within a posted and barricaded restricted area, may be towed at owner’s expense.”