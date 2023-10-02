HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trip to the Ninth Island is turning into an unexpected and longer stay for some after lightning struck their plane.

A viewer reached out to KHON2 using the Report It feature on our website concerned about the delay.

So KHON2 reached out to Hawaiian Airlines.

They said Flight 5 departed Vegas at 6:25 p.m. last night and returned shortly after takeoff after the plane was struck by lightning.

KHON2 was told there were 278 passengers on board the plane.

It landed shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Passengers have been reaching out to us, saying they’re frustrated because their return flight has been pushed back several times.

“The scariest part for us was getting hit by lightning. There were people on the flight they were crying,” said passenger Julie-Anna Bardon. “We don’t know if the plane has structural damage we don’t know if we’re gonna be able to land safely there’s a lot of things we don’t know.”

“I said ok let’s put it in perspective. Yes we’re delayed. Yes we don’t know if we’re gonna get out tonight but we’re alive and we’re safe. Since that time it’s been very hard to remain positive, people just want to get home,” Bardon added.

The flight is now scheduled to depart at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.