SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) reported two brush fires that started in South Kohala on Wednesday, March 30, may have been caused by lightning strikes.

HFD said both brush fires were located about a mile and a half west of Highway 190, near Mile Marker 3.

One of the fires burned approximately 42 acres of brushland, and the second consumed approximately 450 acres, according to HFD.

Firefighters are actively fighting both brush fires and working on hotspots. No structures were threatened, and there are no roads closed at this time.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution.