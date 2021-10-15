Lighter trade winds are expected for the next few days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trades will be a bit lighter the next few days…but still quite breezy, especially in the afternoons.

Trade wind showers will continue to focus mainly windward and mauka, during the nights and mornings, through the weekend.

Fewer showers and weakening trades are expected early next week as drier and more stable air overspreads the Aloha State.

A dissipating front may reach the northern main islands with an uptick in trade winds and increasing showers about Thursday.