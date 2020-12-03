Light trade winds expected to strengthen as a new surface high approaches the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The light trade winds will be gaining strength Thursday as a new surface high approaches the islands from the northwest.

Trades will become moderate to locally breezy as the high passes north of the islands Friday and Friday night.

The trades are then expected to collapse Saturday morning, with local sea breezes taking over in the afternoon, especially for the smaller islands.

Light and variable winds on Sunday over the western half of the island chain will give way to trade winds on Sunday night and Monday.