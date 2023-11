HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Kona” winds will allow afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop, with mostly clear nights and mornings followed by clouds and spotty showers each afternoon over leeward and interior sections. Breezy trade winds are expected to return this Friday as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands. A front approaching the western islands early next week may cause an increase in shower coverage over portions of the island chain.