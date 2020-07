HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will decrease today and Wednesday as an upper level low drifts north of the island chain, disrupting the trade winds, and allowing local scale land and sea breezes to develop especially over leeward areas.

Shower activity will trend higher from Wednesday onward and moderate to breezy trade winds return from Thursday into the weekend. Tropical Storm Douglas will move into the Hawaii region by Saturday.