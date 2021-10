HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach on Oahu’s west side after lifeguards witnessed a 6-foot shark showing aggressive behavior.

According to officials, the shark was sighted at approximately 2:40 p.m. by lifeguards in nearby shore waters off Makaha Beach Park.

Those who were in the ocean were warned via jet ski patrols and loudspeaker announcements. The area will be monitored by Ocean Safety officials.