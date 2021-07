HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety crews have posted shark warning signs at Nanakuli Beach Park after a 10-foot shark was spotted 20 yards offshore.

The sighting happened at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Lifeguards are patrolling the waters on jet skis and warning beachgoers of the announcement. The shark was not exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Ocean Safety will reassess the situation in two hours per protocol.