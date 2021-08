HONOLULU (KHON2) — A summer swell is hitting the south shore, and it’s keeping lifeguards extra busy.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, as Tuesday, Aug. 17 in afternoon there were 271 rescues with more than 2,100 warnings given out.

We’re told many of the rescues were surfers that were overwhelmed and had to be helped back in.

A high surf advisory continues for the south shore.