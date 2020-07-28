Lifeguard tower removed from Queen’s Beach, Ocean Safety still on duty

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The lifeguard tower at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki may be gone, but Ocean Safety officials say, lifeguards are still working.

The tower was removed last week, ahead of Hurricane Douglas and because the king tides were coming in.

Officials determined, the tower was a hazard to personnel and the public.

The column will be removed too.

