HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who had a medical emergency in a pool thanked the people who saved his life on Sunday, May 15.

Norm Skorge was doing laps at The Oahu Club pool in Hawaii Kai on Jan. 11 with his wife Joy. He said he didn’t feel well, and then everything went black.

He sunk to the bottom of the pool as he was in cardiac arrest.

He was then pulled out of the pool by his friend, and shortly after EMS crews began treatment.

Paramedic Mitch Kam and Emergency Medical Technician Tina Craveiro were on the job that day. They treated Skorge and took him to the hospital.

EMS reported the hospital did a stent operation as he had a 90% blockage of a major artery of his heart.

He was discharged from the hospital two days later.

Skorge, 54, works with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Services as a lifeguard and a communications lieutenant.

“My message today is that the Emergency Medical Services system works,” said Skorge.

Skorge is continuing his work as an Ocean Safety 911 dispatcher and supervisor.

In honor of the 47th Annual National Emergency Medical Services, Honolulu EMS honored Kam as the EMS Week Hero. The Saint Louis School graduate joined EMS in 1995.

Honolulu Hale will be lit up in orange, white and blue for National EMS Week from Sunday, May 15 to Saturday, May 21.