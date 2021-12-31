Lifeguard staffing shortage impacting 2 Kauai beaches on New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County announced the closures of lifeguard towers at two beaches on Friday, Dec. 31, due to a staffing shortage.

There is no one manning the lifeguard towers at Pine Trees Beach and Ke’e Beach.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ocean Safety also reports that the Wanini roving patrol unit is not operating. Lifeguards at the Hanalei Pavilion tower will be monitoring the bay area.

For information on Kauai’s ocean conditions, call Ocean Safety at 808-241-4984.