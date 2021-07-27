Lifeguard certifications on the rise due to uptick in tourists visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Lifeguards are essential when it comes to keeping people safe, and with more visitors flying in every day, they’re needed now more than ever.

“It’s the companies that keep calling me, like we need to get everybody re-certified stat, and we need it tomorrow,” said Andrew Forsythe. “So, it’s kind of been overwhelming from going from doing nothing to becoming double booked.”

Forsythe is the owner of Lifeguard Union located in Honolulu. He said when the pandemic first started, they did see a decrease in lifeguard certifications.

“Definitely a dip during COVID. We were all quarantining. No one wanted to do mouth-to-mouth during a COVID pandemic,” said Forsythe.

But now that things are picking back up, Forsythe said it seems like his phone is constantly ringing.

“Mostly the Waikiki beach companies, so like your pool attendance, surf instructors, people who start their small companies, snorkel tours, the booze cruises, everybody,” said Forsythe.

Forsythe said he’s happy things are getting back to normal and encourages those who are interested in becoming certified to reach out to him sooner rather than later.

“We have our website and post public classes that people can jump into those, or what we are popular for is our private classes. We go to the facility and train them, so the lifeguard program can adhere to their facility,” he said.

For more information about the lifeguard union and their certification process, click here.