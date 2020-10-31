Lifeguard Bryan Phillips named as Honolulu’s 2020 Employee of the Year

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu lifeguard Bryan Phillips was named as the City’s 2020 Employee of the Year by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Oct. 30.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Phillips is a rescue watercraft operator on the North Shore and has saved countless lives during his 16-year career.

He is also the organizer of the Junior Lifeguard Program and has taught thousands of keiki about the importance of ocean safety.

“I took this job because I was a young boy that didn’t do well in school and wanted to be a lifeguard to help out others.”

Bryan Phillips, honolulu’s 2020 Employee of the year

Phillips began his ocean safety career in the junior lifeguard program, which inspired him to become a Water Safety Officer.

A total of 15 other Honolulu lifeguards were honored with the Valor Award following two incidents last year.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories