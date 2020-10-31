HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu lifeguard Bryan Phillips was named as the City’s 2020 Employee of the Year by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Oct. 30.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Phillips is a rescue watercraft operator on the North Shore and has saved countless lives during his 16-year career.
He is also the organizer of the Junior Lifeguard Program and has taught thousands of keiki about the importance of ocean safety.
Phillips began his ocean safety career in the junior lifeguard program, which inspired him to become a Water Safety Officer.
A total of 15 other Honolulu lifeguards were honored with the Valor Award following two incidents last year.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Mayor names Honolulu Zoo director as City’s 2020 Manager of the Year
- CrimeStoppers: Mililani home burglary, Moilili vehicle break-in
- Lifeguard Bryan Phillips named as Honolulu’s 2020 Employee of the Year
- Hawaii voters break volume record ahead of general election
- Health officials recommend people avoid trick-or-treating, surge could impact Thanksgiving