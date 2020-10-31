Lifeguard Bryan Phillips named as Honolulu’s 2020 Employee of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu lifeguard Bryan Phillips was named as the City’s 2020 Employee of the Year by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Oct. 30.

Phillips is a rescue watercraft operator on the North Shore and has saved countless lives during his 16-year career.

He is also the organizer of the Junior Lifeguard Program and has taught thousands of keiki about the importance of ocean safety.

“I took this job because I was a young boy that didn’t do well in school and wanted to be a lifeguard to help out others.” Bryan Phillips, honolulu’s 2020 Employee of the year

Phillips began his ocean safety career in the junior lifeguard program, which inspired him to become a Water Safety Officer.

A total of 15 other Honolulu lifeguards were honored with the Valor Award following two incidents last year.

