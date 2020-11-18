Life-saving equipment reported stolen from Maili lifeguard towers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Ocean Safety / Honolulu City and County

Courtesy: Ocean Safety / Honolulu City and County

MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two lifeguard towers at Maili Beach Park were reportedly broken into Monday night. According to Ocean Safety, most of the life-saving equipment enclosed was stolen.

The stolen equipment, estimated to be worth nearly $2,000, was reported to the Honolulu Police Department. Among the missing items was a First Aid Kit, a rescue tube, masks, fins and binoculars. The items have since been replaced.

Courtesy: Ocean Safety / Honolulu City and County

Repairs to the towers have also been made.

Ocean Safety says the life-saving equipment used by lifeguards is critical for quick response on Oahu’s beaches and in near shore waters.

