MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two lifeguard towers at Maili Beach Park were reportedly broken into Monday night. According to Ocean Safety, most of the life-saving equipment enclosed was stolen.
The stolen equipment, estimated to be worth nearly $2,000, was reported to the Honolulu Police Department. Among the missing items was a First Aid Kit, a rescue tube, masks, fins and binoculars. The items have since been replaced.
Repairs to the towers have also been made.
Ocean Safety says the life-saving equipment used by lifeguards is critical for quick response on Oahu’s beaches and in near shore waters.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Water main break repairs continue in Waimanalo
- YWCA to host benefit clothing sale, proceeds to help women dress for success
- Maui police seek help in locating missing woman
- Life-saving equipment reported stolen from Maili lifeguard towers
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State