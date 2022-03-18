HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been two years since the COVID-19 global pandemic shut down most areas, but life is now rebounding at the Hawaii Nature Center.

More than 60 children from Waimanalo Elementary School recently visited the center in Makiki Valley to learn about environment stewardship. It was the first class of this size to return since the start of the pandemic.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The centers have remained open through the pandemic, but schools have been slow to return,” said Jacque Vaughn, a spokesperson for Hawaii Nature Center. “Due to congregations issues and limits on gatherings, school programs have been the slowest to return to the center.”

Hawaii Nature Center is anticipating even more interest from schools in the coming months and is hiring educators to teach students about nature and environmental science. Students will experience hands-on activities, forest explorations and even games crafted from nature.

(Courtesy: Hawaii Nature Center)

In early April, enrollment will open to the nonprofit’s week-long summer Nature Adventure Camps, and its weekday homeschool program will also continue.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information, email hncinfo@HawaiiNatureCenter.org.