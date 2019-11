HONOLULU (KHON2) — New office hours at the lieutenant governor’s office are meant to encourage the public to bring their paperwork in earlier in the day.

Signs have been posted at the door saying new hours are from 7:45 a.m to 3 p.m.

Lieutenant governor josh green says it’s because when people come in to request a name change, it’s best to bring the paperwork in before 3 p.m.

Otherwise, applicants would have to come back the following day. He says office doors are still open until 4:30 p.m.