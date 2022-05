HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Public Library hosted a free comic book day on Saturday, May 7.

Library users who showed their library card got to choose a comic book.

Some of the options available were Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra, Avengers/X-Men #1, Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures, Spider-man Venom #1, Stranger Things, Resident Alien, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.