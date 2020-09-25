State public libraries set to reopen for take out services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Book lovers rejoice! The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) announced that all public libraries will reopen on Friday, Sept. 25 for take out services.

Starting Friday, library goers will be able to take advantage of library take out services which include picking up books and materials, assistance with library card accounts, payment of fines and fees as well as walk up information assistance.

Additionally, patrons who signed up for a new library card online will also be able to activate their card for access to the full range of library services.

“We are working diligently to navigate the ongoing changes in guidance and requirements from local, state, and federal authorities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” says HSPLS.

