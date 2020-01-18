Library requests $1 million for security measures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With escalating incidents, some of them violent, in and around our public libraries.

Now lawmakers are asked to put up an extra $1 million to keep library users and staff safe.

It’s part of a funding request from the state library system which says fights at the Hawaii state library have left library patrons injured, and also caused damage to the building.

Officials say the physical presence of well-trained and prepared security is needed to ensure our community facilities continue to be safe places of learning.