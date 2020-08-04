Library launches digital collection for 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library system is launching a new online collection on World War II.

The curated collection called Peace, Prosperity and Progress features video, photos and interviews to commemorate and educate folks about the people, time period, culture and events leading up to the end of the war.

There will also be a special ceremony aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2.

To see the digital collection, click here.

