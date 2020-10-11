Letters to be sent to some public school seniors for UH Fast Pass program

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The University of Hawaii wants to make it easier to apply to its four year schools.

The Fast Pass program will send letters to public school seniors with a certain grade point average.

Those letters will explain what the student needs to do for the Fast Pass program.

Students may receive multiple letters depending on their GPA.

There are free virtual college application and financial aid sessions for students and families in October and November. For more information, click here.

