Letters of support portray a different Katherine Kealoha

Letters of support describe Katherine Kealoha as a caring and generous person, who was always willing to help others–far different from how she was portrayed in federal court.

Will the letters help?

Supporters are asking the judge for leniency when Kealoha is sentenced. But a legal expert says the letters probably won’t do much to sway the judge’s decision.

Katherine Kealoha and her husband Louis are scheduled for sentencing on March 17. During the so called mailbox trial, prosecutors showed how they stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her relatives to support a lavish lifestyle. Letters unsealed by the court Wednesday show a different Katherine.

Her parents wrote, “Katherine, has always given to the less fortunate, beggars on the street, homeless shelters and especially to clients who could not afford her services… She was always a person who thought more of the individual than of herself.”

A friend wrote, “We have known Kathy for over forty years. She has always been a strong and encouraging leader and a good and caring friend you can count on.”

“It’s gonna play a small factor because it’s a reminder that this person has been good and kind in other aspects of their life. But ultimately a sentence is really tied to whatever crime has been committed,” said legal expert Doug Chin.

Her second cousin wrote,”Katherine is not the uncaring monster the media portrays her to be…(she’s) a person with immense compassion, integrity and an innate sense of justice.”

A nun from a Kaneohe church wrote, “She (Katherine) is always well-behaved, generous and upright; always eager to serve and to help others.”

Chin adds that these letters also show the judge that Katherine has a support network which she will need after serving her prison term.

“So when it comes for some sort of rehabilitation or just the ability to get back on their feet after they serve their sentence, then letters of support can be very helpful in that regard,” he said.