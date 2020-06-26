Letter to staff reveals that Damien Memorial School president will not return to the job

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The president of Damien Memorial School will not be returning to the job.

A letter to the staff was sent on Thursday, June 25. Brother Brian Walsh had been the school’s president for the last 18 months.

The letter says Doctor Kyle Atabay will be head of school for the new school year, while a search for a new president begins in the fall. They hope to fill the position by July 1, 2021.

Damien Memorial School President Brother Brian Walsh who dismissed staff members including many in the athletics department has been relieved of his duties according to a letter sent to members of the school community this evening pic.twitter.com/LBt0tj5FaK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 26, 2020

It was also revealed on Thursday that Damien dismissed multiple staff members, including the football and basketball coach.

School officials did not disclose why Walsh will not be returning or the status of the staff members that were let go with Walsh as president.

THE LATEST ON KHON2