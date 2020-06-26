HONOLULU (KHON2) — The president of Damien Memorial School will not be returning to the job.
A letter to the staff was sent on Thursday, June 25. Brother Brian Walsh had been the school’s president for the last 18 months.
The letter says Doctor Kyle Atabay will be head of school for the new school year, while a search for a new president begins in the fall. They hope to fill the position by July 1, 2021.
It was also revealed on Thursday that Damien dismissed multiple staff members, including the football and basketball coach.
School officials did not disclose why Walsh will not be returning or the status of the staff members that were let go with Walsh as president.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Letter to staff reveals that Damien Memorial School president will not return to the job
- Case numbers expected to increase following July 4 holiday
- Live music is allowed at restaurants and bars but here’s why you may not see it as often as you used to
- Officials say marketing Hawaii to tourists will probably be different
- Court documents reveal what led to a deadly Pearl City shooting