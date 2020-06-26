Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Letter to staff reveals that Damien Memorial School president will not return to the job

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Damien Memorial School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The president of Damien Memorial School will not be returning to the job.

A letter to the staff was sent on Thursday, June 25. Brother Brian Walsh had been the school’s president for the last 18 months.

The letter says Doctor Kyle Atabay will be head of school for the new school year, while a search for a new president begins in the fall. They hope to fill the position by July 1, 2021.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Damien dismissed multiple staff members, including the football and basketball coach.

School officials did not disclose why Walsh will not be returning or the status of the staff members that were let go with Walsh as president.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories