HONOLULU (KHON2) — A holiday tradition will open the first weekend in December, helping locals and visitors welcome in the holiday season.

The holiday tree will light up Honolulu Hale and the electric light parade will light up King Street on Dec. 2 as the opening night festivities begin for the 2023 Honolulu City Lights.

A block party marks the beginning of the festivities, starting at 4 p.m. on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds, followed by the light parade and Mayor Blangiardi illuminating the holiday tree at 6 p.m.

Street closures, detours and parking restrictions will be in place for the parade, beginning at 1 p.m. Part of King Street will reopen after the parade.

Bus routes will also be affected by the detours. Information can be found on The Busʻ website.

The night will also feature a wreath contest, concert and photos with Santa.