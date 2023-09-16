WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The devastation in Lahaina has many thinking about how vulnerable their communities are to wildfires.

Ka’ala Farms in west Oahu is hosting a Mauka to Makai cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 to give community members a chance to learn about sustainable practices and fire mitigation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Farmers on the west side said brushfires are always top of mind.

“But it took a tragedy of Lahaina to wake up the community about the urban/rural interface of homes and dry grass. As you can see, for the Leeward areas it’s a timebomb,” said Ka’ala Farms executive director Eric Enos.

Ka’ala Farm partnered with Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s nonprofit Elepaio Social Services to put on the event. There were several groups — one learned about land resource management.

“And a lot of them are pulling right now, they’re pulling weeds, they’re cleaning out the patches and making sure that the kalo isn’t getting taken over by these invasive species,” said Jesse Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku, Elepaio Social Services food access manager.

Ka’ala Farm uses water straight from the mountains of Waianae, a farmer explained how replanting native and endemic trees keeps that water where it needs to be.

“They’ve been here for thousands and thousands of years and they work in unison,” said A.K., “and the way those plants have developed scientifically is they don’t need to suck up all the water, they actually can share moisture, spread moisture to each other, which means they can keep each other alive through a hard drought.”

Most of the grass around Ka’ala Farm would be brown with the dry conditions, but it is green because farmers keep it watered. They bring in sheep after the grass grows in all green and lush and the animals eat the grass and clear away the land — thus leaving less fuel for a fire.

“You time it so that, the green season, they’ll knock it down,” Enos said. “They’ll keep eating it down as you can see, right behind you can see how green it is. They’ll knock it down in one week. It’ll be down to almost, there’s no fuel load in here! And then because summertime, it’s not going to grow back because there’s no water, it’ll stay down.”

Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku said getting younger generations involved is always a plus.

“I think our ancestors would love to see that young haumana, young keiki, smiling and enjoying themselves,” Mikasobe-Kealiinohomoku said. “These keiki, it’s like in their DNA. They’re remembering of what their kupuna, what their ancestors did, yeah?”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The second day of Mauka to Makai is scheduled to take place on Sunday — check in is at 8 a.m. at Pokai Bay.