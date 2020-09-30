Leslie Wilcox to step down as President and CEO of PBS Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 14 years, the President and CEO of PBS Hawai’i, Leslie Wilcox, announced she will be stepping down from her position.

The respected news veteran and former KHON2 anchor described PBS Hawai’i as a “labor of love and learning” explaining her decision to leave stemmed from the need to care for an ailing family member in Texas.

Wilcox leaves behind a 48-year career reporting for various local news media enterprises and telling the stories of Hawaii’s local communities.

“It’s been an honor to steward such a vital public service, upholding fact-based journalism and universal access to education,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox took the helm of PBS Hawai’i in 2007 having already worked in the news industry for 34 years. She says she will continue to serve as President and CEO of the organization until the end of the year.

“Leslie is an extraordinary leader, an overachiever, with a heart for Hawai’i that never quits,” shared Joanne Lo Grimes, Chair of PBS Hawaii’s Board of Directors. “She faces challenges with calm and grace, and has led positive, transformative change throughout her tenure.”

I’m surrounded by talented, solid people. From the start, my goal was for the station to become more local, more inclusive and more interactive. I feel we achieved this, and we strive to keep achieving it every day. Leslie Wilcox, President and CEO of PBS Hawai’i

No announcements have been made regarding who will serve as President and CEO in her place, but PBS confirms a national search is underway.

