Leonui Street closed due to possible water main break in Waipahu

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Board of Water Supply

WAIPAHU, Hawaiii (KHON2) — Leonui Street is closed in both directions between Leoleo and Leokane Street due to a possible water main break.

Crews from the Board of Water Supply are investigating.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories