Leonui Street closed due to possible water main break in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaiii (KHON2) — Leonui Street is closed in both directions between Leoleo and Leokane Street due to a possible water main break.
Crews from the Board of Water Supply are investigating.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
