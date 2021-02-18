Leilehua graduate turned latte artist shows off talent on Ryan Reynold’s new Snapchat show

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KHON2) – Melannie Aquino’s talent has earned her a spot on a new show with an A-list celebrity.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Leilehua High School graduate turned latte artist is gracing the phone screen of millions of people.

“In December, I just got an email and they’re saying like, ‘Oh, you know, we have a celebrity who was having this potential new show, are you interested?,'” said Melannie Aquino, a Hawaii-born latte artist.

It’s all part of Ryan Reynold’s new Snapchat show, Ryan Doesn’t Know. Aquino is featured in one of the episodes and teaches the actor what she does best.

“I was like very nervous. I just forget everything. I was like, Ryan Reynolds is right in front of me and he looks exactly the way you think he’s going to look. He’s looking right at me. This is real, okay.”

Creating masterpieces on a cup of joe isn’t anything new for the artist.

“Coffee started really booming here in San Francisco. So then I got really into coffee. I just thought I would make it my career.”

Aquino used her education from the Academy of Art to tap into her new career. As her skills grew, so did the request for her latte art.

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

Courtesy: Melannie Aquino

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh, I’m a dentist, can you draw a tooth for me? Or my friends having a bad day, can you draw her puppy?'”

Cartoons, movie characters and more, Aquino can draw almost anything. Her work has been featured in everything from Disney Magazine to music videos.

“I’ve been written up in Vogue. GQ in Italy wrote up something when I first started getting known. Also, Refinery29 and BuzzFeed shared a couple of my videos. I also have done social media posts for Facebook.”

The Oahu-native currently works for a coffee company in the Bay area, but she says her dream is to open up her own café someday.

“Some people think it’s just temporary art or takes too long. However, the person that I’m seeing or the person that I’m connecting with, it makes their day better. That’s all that matters, like, temporary or not. You look at something, it looks beautiful. You connect and it tastes delicious. It’s like the whole package.”

Aquino also shares her talent by teaching latte art classes through Airbnb experiences or booking through her social media.