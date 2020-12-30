Lei making classes set to return to Royal Hawaiian Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Hawaiian Center is bringing its popular complimentary cultural program back with the launch of lei making classes.

The 60-minute classes will be held on Fridays and Saturdays starting Jan. 8, 2021. Royal Hawaiian says the first class is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Each guest will be provided with their own lei making kit, which includes a basket of fresh and fragrant flowers, needle, thread and scissors.

“Lei making is one of the most quintessential experiences for visitors at Royal Hawaiian Center and our cultural instructors have missed sharing their mana‘o with our guests,” said Monte McComber, Cultural Director. “We also encourage kama‘āina to join our classes. Our participants learn more than how to string a lei together; they gain insight into the types of materials used, the meaning of flowers, and a deeper appreciation for the practice of lei making.”

The center says it’s aim is to share both its heritage and Hawaiian culture through cultural lessons like adult and hula classes, ‘ukulele playing, lauhala weaving, Hawaiian quilt making and more.

Lei making classes are located in Building B Breezeway on Level 1.

