Lei Draping Ceremony honors Princess Kaʻiulani

HONOLULU (KHON) — Passersby may have seen the statue but perhaps did not know that it was Princess Kaʻiulani, heir to the Hawaiian throne after her aunt, Liliʻuokalani became Queen.

The Princess was born Oct. 16, 1875, the only child born to the Kalakaua dynasty. A half-Scottish princess, she was born to King Kalakaua’s sister, Princess Miriam Likelike and Archibald S. Cleghorn.

Coline Aiu, president of the Hawaiian society ʻAhahui Kaʻiulani and Kuhina Nui of Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors — Mamakakaua said “all of the hopes of the people were in this child.” Princess Kaʻiulani fell ill and died at the age of 23.

In 1999, Outrigger commissioned the statue and they have held a lei draping ceremony every year since then, making this the 20th Annual. The ceremony honors the life of the Princess (1875-1899).

The Lei Draping Ceremony will be held Wednesday morning, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the statue which is at the corner of Kaʻiulani and Kuhio Avenues, across from the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger. The program is free and open to the public.

