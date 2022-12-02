HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i First Robotics is hosting the first Lego League State Championship.

The games begin on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Blaisdell with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

The theme is “understand and imagine a better energy future”.

“Hundreds of students in grades K-12 from over 80 robotics teams from across the State will gather to compete in the 2022 Hawaii FIRST Robotics FLL Challenge State Championship and FLL Explore Festival,” said Hawai’i First Robotics.

The winner of the e FLL Challenge Champion’s Award will be invited to participate in the FIRST World Festival in Houston, Texas in on April 19-23, 2023.