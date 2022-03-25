HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state legislature wrote a resolution to honor the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s chief engineer Ernie Lau for his work with water on Oahu.

Lau has been working with the Navy on the Red Hill Fuel storage tanks situation.

He is being recognized for his leadership and for not signing a non-disclosure agreement that the U.S. Navy wanted him to sign about the Red Hill water crisis.

The resolutions calls him “a steadfast and relentless advocate for the protection of Hawaii’s water supply from leaks and spills associated with the Red Hill fuel storage facility.”

The resolution also establishes the start of the Ernie Lau Water Protector Poster Contest which is open to elementary students. Posters must be submitted by the November 15 deadline.

The legislature will vote on the resolution next week.