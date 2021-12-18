Legislators call for better communication, outreach and action in meeting with assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Legislators discussed their closed-door meeting with assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment Meredith Berger in a press conference on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Members of the legislature including Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and Rep. Ryan Yamane will be in attendance.

One of the ideas that came out of the meeting is for the military to be proactive. Legislators suggested for the military to have media and community availability on a regular basis. One possibility is to hire a local communications firm to help with the message. Legislators noted that there is different information on the same topic that is comes from each military agency which is confusing people.

Legislators say something has to be done.

None of the legislators have seen the plan that was signed by the Navy, Department of Health and the EPA on Dec. 17.

Legislators asked the Navy for family centers to help community members in addition to military members.