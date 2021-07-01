Left eastbound merge lane of Kalanianaole Hwy. to close permanently at Waa St. intersection

FILE – Honolulu police respond to a fatal pedestrian-involved collision near the Waa Street intersection of Kalanianaole Highway, Oahu, Hawaii, June 19, 2015.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The left merge lane on Kalanianaole Highway heading eastbound at the Waa Street intersection will close permanently starting on Tuesday, July 6, so crews can install a new traffic signal system.

The merge lane will close starting at 8 p.m. on July 6 and it will be reconstructed to accommodate a new pedestrian island refuge, realigned guardrails and newly installed traffic safety devices.

The closure requires a temporary stop of the left turn from Waa Street onto Kalanianaole heading eastbound. Motorists are advised to make a left at Analii Street onto Kalanianaole instead.

A left turn will be possible from Waa Street onto the highway when work is completed and the traffic system becomes active.

The merge lane will close indefinitely until the crews are finished with the work, according to the Department of Transportation.