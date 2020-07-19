Leeward Community College running on solar energy becomes UH’s first net-zero campus

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Leeward Community College is now running on solar energy.

The school is one of the first net-zero energy campuses in the country.

That means most the campus is fueled by renewable energy.

As of July 1, LCC has been using photovoltaic systems including solar shade canopies.

The school put an emphasis on energy efficiency throughout the campus.

UH and the state legislature established a goal for the university system to be net-zero by January 1, 2035, meaning the system would produce as much renewable energy as it consumes across its campuses.

The net-zero project at Leeward CC is a partnership between UH, Johnson Controls and Hawaiian Electric Industries subsidiary Pacific Current.

Latest on KHON2