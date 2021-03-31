Leeward Community College extends COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Certain essential workers are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Leeward Community College.

Moderna vaccines are available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college for groups 1A, 1B and 1C.

Now, hotel, restaurant, bar, critical infrastructure, harbor, transportation and grocery store workers will be able to book their appointments.

Walk-ins are not allowed. To sign up for a vaccine or for more information, click here.

