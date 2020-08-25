Lease agreements available for Uncle Billy’s & County Club Condo Hotels

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Qualified applicants are being sought to enter into long-term lease agreements for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and County Club Condominium Hotel in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) published legal notices on Saturday, Aug. 22 announcing the Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the two iconic properties.

DLNR also disclosed that both properties will require substantial investments for renovations and functional operations. The department is hoping to receive proposals that will promote the continued revitalization of Banyan Drive and help re-establish East Hawai‘i as a travel destination.

Interested applicants can get more information at these links: 

