Learning about our wetland biodiversity on World Wetlands Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taking time to learn about our wetland biodiversity.

That’s what folks did on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Keawawa Wetland in Hawaii Kai. Experts were on hand to discuss the natural resource along with the plants and animals that live there, and why its role is critical to the environment.

“Well wetlands are important — particularly on the island of Oahu, with all of the development, they’ve shrunk substantially,” said Livable Hawaii Kai Hui President Elizabeth Reilly. “And it’s important for biodiversity and the habitat they have for the different species. A lot of people also refer to wetlands as kidneys, it’s a good way for filtration. For water to be able to go in and percolate down.”

Saturday’s event was part of the global celebration of world wetlands day and was hosted by the non-profit Livable Hawaii Kai Hui.