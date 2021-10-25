Learn to make festive dishes for the holidays virtually with AARP Hawai’i and Chef Dan Swift

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From November to December, everyone can learn the recipes for festive, fast, healthy, and ono meals for holiday get-togethers, which will be virtually hosted by AARP Hawai’i and taught by Windward Community College Chef Dan Swift.

AARP said lasagna, turkey, pies, casseroles, pot roast, and Japanese dishes to cook at home or take to a pot-luck party are on the menu for AARP Hawai’i’s popular cooking webinars on Thursdays at 5 p.m. starting Nov. 4 through December 16.

We know how busy the holidays can be, so our next series of webinars will feature delicious, healthy and easy-to-make dishes that are familiar and comforting and can be taken to a holiday pot-luck and still impress,” Chef Swift said. “Learn to make healthy lasagna or a casserole with whatever ingredients you have on hand. We’ll also feature holiday favorites like turkey and the proper way to carve a turkey.”

Interested individuals may register for a zoom link at aarp.cvent.com/HIcooking or visit aarp.org/hi.

AARP said those that register will be emailed the recipe of the dish being cooked ahead of time so you can cook along with the chef. The webinar will also be live on AARP Hawai’i’s Facebook page.

All webinars will begin at 5 p.m. and the menu schedule is as follows: