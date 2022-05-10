HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is hosting a two-day webinar on May 17 and May 18 to launch its $3 million agricultural grant program.

The program would benefit farmers, ranchers and growers on Oahu, awarding $1 million each year from 2022 to 2024. This year, each grant will be $50,000.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Growing more food is absolutely essential to strengthening our local economy. These grants are vital to our strategy of creating precious sustainable jobs for our small farmers, ranchers, and growers and ensures the money stays in our local communities.” — HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

All farmers, ranchers and growers on Oahu can apply for grants by attending the webinars which will start at 6 p.m. on both days. The City said the webinars will also be live-streamed on the Facebook page of the Office of Economic Revitalization.

According to the City, the briefings will help growers understand Hawaii’s tax clearances and other documents needed when applications are posted online later in 2022.

However, attending a briefing is not required to apply for a grant.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information on how to apply, click here.