HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mililani mauka continues to burn.

It’s one of many fires that have plagued the islands of late.

Most devastating was the Lahaina fire on Maui that killed 98 people.

Joining KHON2 to talk story about fires in Hawaii and what can be done to prevent them is Clay Trauernicht.

He is a fire management expert from the University of Hawaii.