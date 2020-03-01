Leap Year Day mom gives birth to Leap Year Day baby

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Left to right: Dr Saito-Tom, Clea Saldania Jelffs (Leap Year Day baby’s mother), Gina Saldania (Clea’s mother) and Adrian Jelffs. COURTESY: ADRIAN JELFFS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clea Saldania Jelffs was born on Leap Year Day.

On Leap Year day this year, she gave birth to a baby boy named Windsor William Jelffs.

Baby boy entered the world at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

Dad Adrian Adrian Jelffs provided this photo of the family with Dr Saito-Tom who delivered the baby.

This is their second child.

Dad said mom and baby are both doing well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story