Leap Year Day mom gives birth to Leap Year Day baby

Left to right: Dr Saito-Tom, Clea Saldania Jelffs (Leap Year Day baby’s mother), Gina Saldania (Clea’s mother) and Adrian Jelffs. COURTESY: ADRIAN JELFFS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clea Saldania Jelffs was born on Leap Year Day.

On Leap Year day this year, she gave birth to a baby boy named Windsor William Jelffs.

Baby boy entered the world at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

Dad Adrian Adrian Jelffs provided this photo of the family with Dr Saito-Tom who delivered the baby.

This is their second child.

Dad said mom and baby are both doing well.