Leap Year Day mom gives birth to Leap Year Day baby

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clea Saldania Jelffs was born on Leap Year Day.
On Leap Year day this year, she gave birth to a baby boy named Windsor William Jelffs.
Baby boy entered the world at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.
Dad Adrian Adrian Jelffs provided this photo of the family with Dr Saito-Tom who delivered the baby.
This is their second child.
Dad said mom and baby are both doing well.
