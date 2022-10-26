HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multi-platinum selling singer LeAnn Rimes is performing in Hawaii for one night only on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

KSSK and Blue Note Hawaii announced tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.

Rimes has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, and several awards for her country music. At age 14, she became the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award. Then at age 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Her show at Blue Note Hawaii starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours. There’s also parking at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

“How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist.